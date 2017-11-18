NEWS
Saturday November 18 2017
Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s two massive Serie A games, the Derby della Capitale and Napoli hosting Milan.

The action begins at 17.00 GMT at the Stadio Olimpico, where local rivals Roma and Lazio go head-to-head in what promises to be an intriguing battle.

They are both challenging for similar targets this season and on a run of excellent form, so it will be very difficult to predict a winner.

At 19.45 GMT, we turn to the Stadio San Paolo, where Serie A leaders Napoli welcome Vincenzo Montella’s misfiring Milan.

It’s a homecoming for Neapolitans like Montella and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Lorenzo Insigne and Jorginho have a point to prove after Italy’s World Cup play-off exit.

Live Blog Serie A Super Saturday
 
