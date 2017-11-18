Manolas: 'Best Roma of the season'

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas said Roma “need our best performance of the season” to beat local rivals Lazio in the Derby della Capitale today.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We must give our heart and our playing style, so hopefully at the final whistle we will be the winners,” the Giallorossi defender told Mediaset Premium.

“It doesn’t matter who we are facing, we have to play our football and do our best, so we’ll give everything today. Every victory is important. Naturally, the derby also gives extra confidence, passion and motivation. We all want to win.

“To achieve that, we need our best performance of the season.”

