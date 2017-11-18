Monchi: 'Derby important for the city'

Roma director Monchi admits “everyone talked about” the derby with Lazio since the moment he arrived and “it’s important for the city” that they’re both doing well.

“When I arrived here, everyone talked about this match. I come from a city where there is an important derby between Sevilla and Betis. It’s a very different day to all the others, as heart and mind must work together,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“The two teams are both working well, so that’s important for the city and for us, as we are glad to improve every game and hope to continue along this path.

“The Coach and his ideas have fully convinced the squad. We are Roma, so we must look at every objective, as it’s a team and fans that deserve this position.”

Francesco Totti is in the stands for the Derby della Capitale for the first time in 23 years, having retired to join Monchi’s staff.

“It’s the first derby for Totti after many years without him on the pitch, but he does an important job in the locker room. He’s a Romanista and like all the other Roma fans knows how important this is.”

After six months in Italy, how has former Sevilla director Monchi found the level of Serie A?

“I was surprised by the high tactical level and work of the Coaches. It’s hard to find a League where all the tacticians are Italian and even the most important clubs, they all have Italian Coaches. I think that is wonderful.

“The tactical aspect of Serie A impressed me the most, along with the level of the referees. I didn’t know it before, but now I am convinced that in Serie A the level of the Coaches, tactics and even referees is very high.”

