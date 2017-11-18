Tare: 'Derby a separate entity'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare believes the Derby della Capitale against Roma “is a separate entity, so whoever wants it the most will win.”

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“This is a derby near the top of the table. Both teams are in great form, but the derby is a separate entity, so whoever wants it the most today will win,” the Aquile director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“Anyone who lives in this city knows full well what it means. You have to win this game, continue the work we’ve done so far and remember it’ll be a difficult match, but not impossible.”

While the Giallorossi focused more on experienced players, such as former Lazio full-back Aleksandar Kolarov, Tare invested in young talent.

“I think Roma chose Kolarov because he is experienced, he knows Serie A and played here before with another team…

“Adam Marusic has potential and the kind of characteristics that can do very well this season.”

