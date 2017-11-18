Atalanta injury worries with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are without Mattia Caldara, Leonardo Spinazzola and Remo Freuler for tomorrow night’s trip to Inter.

It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini has to do without injured defender Caldara and wing-back Spinazzola, who returned from international duty with a problem.

Midfielder Freuler also sits out a ban for the Orobici.

However, Josip Ilicic is back in the side making the trip to Milan.

Atalanta squad for Inter: Berisha, Gollini, Rossi; Bastoni, Gosens, Hateboer, Mancini, Masiello, Palomino, Toloi; Castagne, Cristante, De Roon, Haas, Kurtic, Melegoni, Schmidt; Cornelius, Gomez, Ilicic, Orsolini, Petagna, Vido

