Atalanta are without Mattia Caldara, Leonardo Spinazzola and Remo Freuler for tomorrow night’s trip to Inter.
It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini has to do without injured defender Caldara and wing-back Spinazzola, who returned from international duty with a problem.
Midfielder Freuler also sits out a ban for the Orobici.
However, Josip Ilicic is back in the side making the trip to Milan.
Atalanta squad for Inter: Berisha, Gollini, Rossi; Bastoni, Gosens, Hateboer, Mancini, Masiello, Palomino, Toloi; Castagne, Cristante, De Roon, Haas, Kurtic, Melegoni, Schmidt; Cornelius, Gomez, Ilicic, Orsolini, Petagna, Vido
Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!