Napoli unveil fourth kit

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have presented their fourth shirt for the 2017-18 season, the jet black Kombat Karbon.

The jersey has been hinted at over the last few weeks on social media, with parts of it revealed one at a time, but the full unfurling was this evening.

As with all the Napoli Kombat shirts, it has the ‘Stop Stopping’ technology meant to be anti-tug.

Image via @sscnapoli

