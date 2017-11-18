HT: Roma come closest

Lazio had an early goal ruled offside, but Roma boasted most of the first half scoring opportunities in a Derby della Capitale played at a high tempo.

It was a rare Derby della Capitale with both sides doing very well in Serie A and Europe. There was also an atmosphere of unity, as both sets of supporters marked the 10th anniversary of Gabriele Sandri’s death, the Lazio supporter and DJ who was accidentally killed by a policeman’s stray bullet while sat in the back of a car. He was remembered with a huge banner and his parents were present to thank the crowd.

There were injury doubts, but both Radja Nainggolan and Ciro Immobile were able to start the match, though Patrik Schick, Rick Karsdorp, Felipe Caicedo, Wallace and Felipe Anderson missed out.

Immobile had the ball in the back of the net after two minutes, but had strayed offside. Roma slowly took more control and Edin Dzeko’s header skimmed the upright on a Diego Perotti cross, but Adam Marusic should’ve done better on a promising counter when he hesitated in front of Alisson.

Immobile nodded over from a Marusic cross and Kevin Strootman turned wide from an Aleksandar Kolarov pull-back. Nainggolan’s ferocious volley was deflected and on the resulting corner Dzeko steered it towards the far bottom corner, but was denied a goal by Thomas Strakosha’s fingertips with a great save.

Roma 0-0 Lazio (Half-Time)

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Strootman, Nainggolan; El Shaarawy, Perotti, Dzeko

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrji, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Ref: Rocchi

