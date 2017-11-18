Line-ups: Napoli-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Napoli hope to maintain their unbeaten Serie A record with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leading the way against Nikola Kalinic’s Milan.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei are currently top of the table and must win to ensure they stay there after Inter and Juventus play tomorrow.

Vincenzo Montella saved his Milan job with a victory away to Sassuolo before the break for international duty, but his position remains less than secure.

Maurizio Sarri has almost a full squad at his disposal, missing Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam, so Mario Rui takes over at left-back.

Jorginho and Insigne have a point to prove after Italy’s shock World Cup exit in the play-off with Sweden on Monday evening.

Mertens and Jose Callejon lead the way with Marek Hamsik wearing the captain’s armband.

Milan are without Hakan Calhanoglu, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti, but the good news is that Jack Bonaventura returns from his injury lay-off to bolster the midfield.

Suso acts as support for centre-forward Nikola Kalinic, while in defence Mateo Musacchio gets the nod rather than Cristian Zapata.

Milan have failed to beat Napoli in five consecutive matches, with the Partenopei winning four of those contests. The Rossoneri managed two draws from the last six visits to the San Paolo, since a 2-1 result in October 2010, but both sides were on target in five of them.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Kessie, Montolivo, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso; Kalinic

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!