Roma survive Lazio siege

Ciro Immobile’s penalty set up a tense finale, but Roma won the Derby della Capitale thanks to a Diego Perotti spot-kick and Radja Nainggolan.

The city wears Giallorossi colours tonight, but it was a very hard-fought game played at a fast and furious pace, particularly the second half.

Both Immobile and Nainggolan shook off injuries to start and they ended up on the scoresheet.

Perotti converted a penalty awarded for the Bastos tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov, then moments later Nainggolan drilled into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box to double their lead.

Lazio got back into it via VAR, which showed Kostas Manolas handled in the penalty area, but Roma survived a late siege.

This result means the Giallorossi leapfrog their city rivals in the table, though both sides still have a game in hand.

