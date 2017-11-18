Donnarumma: 'Special match for me'

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma admits visiting his hometown club Napoli is “a special match for me and my family will be in the stands.”

“We prepared the game well, we are fired up and we are ready,” he told Milan TV.

“We are playing in a great stadium against an excellent team. Hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Donnarumma, like Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, is from the Naples area, so this is a sort of homecoming.

“It’s always lovely and exciting for me to play here. It’s a special match for me and my family will be in the stands.”

