Nainggolan: 'I couldn't miss the derby'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan believes Roma “could’ve scored a few more goals” after their 2-1 win over Lazio and won’t rule out a Scudetto push.

Diego Perotti’s penalty and a low drive from the Belgium international meant the Ciro Immobile spot-kick couldn’t turn the Derby della Capitale around.

“It was a great team victory. We suffered a little at the end, as we tried to be aggressive and then ran out of energy, but we could’ve scored a few more goals and got the final ball wrong,” Nainggolan told Mediaset Premium.

He had been a huge injury doubt after leaving international duty with a groin problem, but pushed through with extra training and treatment sessions.

“We showed great spirit, we are in a wonderful period of form and must continue like this. I always want to help my teammates and I gave my all to be ready to play, as this is the kind of match you cannot miss.

“Scoring goals doesn’t matter to me, it’s about getting the team to win, doing better than last season and we are on the right track.”

Roma finished second last season, so does doing better mean they will challenge for the Scudetto?

“I am not making any predictions, as that never brought good luck. We’re taking it one game at a time, the important thing is to qualify for the Champions League next season and after that, we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the Giallorossi are top of their Champions League group and visit Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

“We must go to Atletico Madrid to play our game and have our say, then we’ll see what happens.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!