Mertens eyes Milan taboo

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens has never scored against Milan before, but joked he was not superstitious before he came to Napoli. “I learned from the Neapolitans!”

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“The most important thing is that we win tonight. I want to be important to the team and to make the difference, so this is a big game,” the Belgian told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“I wasn’t superstitious before I came to Naples, but I am now! I learned from the Neapolitans. I read that I’d never scored against Milan before, but there’s a first time for everything.

“We’ll see how Milan approach it, but ultimately all that matters is how we play. Milan have a lot of quality players and will give their best, so we’ll see what happens.”

