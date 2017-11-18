Mirabelli: 'Milan focus on facts'

Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli wouldn’t comment on Vincenzo Montella’s choices against Napoli, nor reports of financial problems.

“We think we’ve worked well in training, we know that we are facing one of the best sides in Serie A, so it’s a tough test,” Mirabelli told Mediaset Premium.

The Rossoneri are taking another approach to the game tonight, with Jack Bonaventura back, Manuel Locatelli and Suso linking Nikola Kalinic with midfield.

“This is a team that can play in various different systems. Montella is the Coach and he perceives the best situations to put them on the field. If he chose this formation, it’s because they gave him the most confidence.”

Mirabelli was asked about the report in the New York Times, which claimed the Chinese offices of Milan owner Yonghong Li was practically abandoned.

“We look only at concrete facts. We won’t reply every time a newspaper writes something about us, as we are accustomed to it now.”

