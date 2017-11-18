HT: Insigne breaks down Milan

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne has given Napoli the half-time lead thanks to VAR, but also hit the upright and forced Gigio Donnarumma saves, while Milan lost Suso.

The Partenopei were top of the table and still unbeaten, but their lead had been whittled down to just one point after a surprise 0-0 draw at Chievo. Mario Rui stepped in for injured Faouzi Ghoulam at left-back, while the Rossoneri missed Hakan Calhanoglu, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti. Jack Bonaventura returned from injury with a new more advanced role for Manuel Locatelli.

Milan failed to beat Napoli in five consecutive matches, with the Partenopei winning four of those contests. The Rossoneri managed two draws from the last six visits to the San Paolo, since a 2-1 result in October 2010, but both sides were on target in five of them.

The hosts debuted their new Kappa Karbon black and grey fourth-choice strip and Jose Callejon almost opened the scoring after 13 minutes, his header parried from point-blank range by Gianluigi Donnarumma on a long Lorenzo Insigne cross and on the resulting corner Raul Albiol nodded just wide.

Suso tested Pepe Reina with a low drive after 27 minutes, but Allan should’ve done better when scuffing his shot straight at Donnarumma after he was sent clear by Dries Mertens.

Napoli took the lead in odd circumstances, as Insigne ran on to a Jorginho ball over the top and fired past Donnarumma, who got a hand to it, but couldn’t keep the ball out. The offside flag went up, but VAR showed Alessio Romagnoli was keeping Insigne level and the goal was awarded, his sixth against Milan in 10 games.

It was suddenly a siege from the hosts, who peppered Donnarumma with crosses and shots from all angles. Insigne thought he’d made it 2-0 with a sensational first touch on the long Pepe Reina kick, but his finish smacked against the base of the upright.

Things got even worse for Milan, who lose Suso to injury, introducing Portugal international Andre Silva. Donnarumma ensured they only went into the break 1-0 down with a flying save to punch Insigne’s curler out of the far top corner.

Napoli 1-0 Milan (Half-Time)

Insigne 34 (N)

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Kessie, Montolivo, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso (Andre Silva 44); Kalinic

Ref: Doveri

