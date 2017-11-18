Perotti: 'Nainggolan is not human'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti capped off an amazing few weeks with a goal in the Derby, but claims Roma teammate Radja Nainggolan is “not human.”

It has been a massive few weeks for Perotti, who learned he is to become a father again, was recalled for international duty by Argentina after a six-year absence and converted a penalty as Roma beat Lazio 2-1.

“It is all thanks to the good work I’m doing here at Roma and I hope to continue along this path,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“My legs weren’t trembling as I took the penalty, but I do know the responsibility I have at that moment towards my teammates and the supporters in the stands. I could’ve got it wrong and that would’ve been a huge disappointment.

“We’ve won six in a row now and it’s because we understood the Coach’s message. It was tough for us at first to realise what he wanted, while nobody from the outside had faith in him or our work, but we kept quiet, worked hard and can now see the results.

“All together, we showed intelligence to ignore the words people said about us.”

Nainggolan was an injury doubt after leaving international duty with a groin strain last week, yet recovered in time and even scored.

“I don’t know what Radja’s body is made of, but every time he gets injured, he just recovers so quickly. I think we need to have some scientific tests, because in my view he’s not human!”

