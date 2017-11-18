Leiva: 'Defeat can't change Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Leiva saw a “balanced” Derby della Capitale and warns defeat to Roma “can’t cancel out all the good work” Lazio have done so far.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty wasn’t enough to overturn the Diego Perotti spot-kick and Radja Nainggolan strike.

“It’s certainly not a good result for us, but I think it was a balanced game decided by two incidents,” the Brazilian told Sky Sport Italia.

“The goals were scored thanks to our errors and made everything more difficult. We must try to do better and not repeat the same mistakes.”

This result ends a run of nine consecutive victories in all competition for the Aquile.

“I hope this defeat isn’t given too much resonance. It can’t cancel out all the good work we’ve done so far, as we must continue working and learn from these setbacks.”

