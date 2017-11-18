Insigne: 'No Italy controversy'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne praised Napoli “heart and grit” to defeat Milan 2-1 and calmed the controversy over his role in Italy’s World Cup play-off.

“It was a great victory against a good side like Milan. Aside from the tactics and technique, we needed heart and grit to win this game and we’ll need those elements,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

The little Italian and Piotr Zielinski got the goals before a late Alessio Romagnoli volley at the San Paolo, meaning Napoli are top of the table for at least another week.

“We can do great things this season, we’re giving it our all and hope that by the end of the day it’ll be enough. We don’t want to let the fans down.”

Italy crashed out of the running for the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden. Giampiero Ventura used Insigne for only 15 minutes over the two legs and that was out of position in central midfield.

“I don’t like to cause controversy. He considered those to be the right men to reach the World Cup and I accept the decisions of the Coach.

“I am sad because Italy are not going to the World Cup, not because I didn’t play.”

