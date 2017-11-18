Sarri: 'Not the best Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri admits it wasn’t Napoli’s best performance, but was still enough to beat Milan, then stood up for fired Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura.

The Partenopei secured their place at the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 victory this evening, thanks to goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski.

“It wasn’t our sharpest performance, yet looking overall we allowed hardly anything and created eight clear scoring opportunities, so that’s good in the circumstances,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Our tempo dropped in the second half and we sat too deep, but despite that, we didn’t allow many real chances. Almost everyone was off on international duty, so our fitness levels could not have been perfect.

“I am sorry we conceded a goal in stoppages from distance, because it would’ve been nice to keep a clean sheet. Mario Rui did well, but right now he hasn’t the minutes in his legs after such a long injury lay-off. He did very well while he had the legs.”

Insigne caused controversy against his will in the World Cup play-off against Sweden, as he was used by Ventura for only 15 minutes over two legs and that was in central midfield.

“I would not leave Insigne out, but each tactician is the result of his experiences and Ventura always played with two upfront.

“I did not like the way the media tore Ventura apart, because when there is a loss like that, the blame is to be shared around, never just apportioned to one man.

“Would I be a CT? At the moment I am enjoying training these lads and working every day on the field. We’re doing well and hope to achieve something at the end of it.”

Roma beat Lazio 2-1 this evening and are on spectacular form, so are they striking fear into leaders Napoli?

“Fear seems like a big word. People are afraid of other things in life, not teams. Roma are a very good side, they will have a fine season and we hope to have a better one than them.”

Sarri was caught on camera chewing a cigarette butt on the touchline, as smoking is banned during the match.

“If I smoked the filter as well, then I’d really have a problem.”

