Ranieri: 'I'd think about Italy job'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri admits he “would have to think about it” if he was offered the Italy job. “It doesn’t only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes.”

The former Leicester City manager has emerged as one of the candidates for the role after Giampiero Ventura was sacked, as the Azzurri failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

“Would I be the Italy CT? I would have to think about it, but it doesn’t only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a President who I would have to talk to,” Ranieri told Sky Sport Italia.

“I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carletto Anceotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent.

“I think that in Italy the situation of the Coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change. There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet.

“Italy hadn’t missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!