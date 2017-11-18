Player Ratings: Napoli 2-1 Milan

By Football Italia staff

Who takes credit for the Napoli victory and emerges with dignity from this latest Milan defeat? Football Italia rated the Stadio San Paolo sides.

Words: Ciro Di Brita - @Ciruzzo36

Napoli

Pepe Reina – 6

Picked Insigne out with a long pin-point punt that set the little forward up only for him to hit the post. Got down quick to stop a Suso effort and could do nothing about Alessio Romagnoli’s wonder strike. Other than that, had precious little to do.

Elseid Hysaj – 6

Did more attacking down the right than Jose Callejon did and that’s not necessarily a good thing. Was moved over to the left when Christian Maggio came on, but looked out of place there.

Raul Albiol – 7

Held his line and played the ball out from the back nice and quick.

Kalidou Koulibaly – 7

Saw a lot of the ball early as Milan were flooding their own half to deny Napoli’s midfield any space. Was commanding in defence and controlled in possession.

Mario Rui – 6

Got up and down his line to help defend and support the attack. Eventually ran out of steam and had to be substituted.

Allan – 6

Shot straight into the arms of Gianluigi Donnarumma when set up with a golden opportunity, was being closed down so rushed his shot. Worked hard all game long.

Jorginho – 8

His perfect through ball set up Lorenzo Insigne for the goal, their synergy on the field proving again the ineptitude of Giampiero Ventura by not playing them together for the national team. Was involved in all the good Napoli attacking moves.

Marek Hamsik – 6

Played one great first time pass to pick out Mario Rui down the wing before disappearing from the game.

Jose Callejon – 6

Took a headed chance that Donnarumma saved at his near post, but could have picked out Allan alone in the box instead. Had a quiet night.

Dries Mertens – 6

Had one decent effort in the first half, but his shot went straight down the throat of Donnarumma. Played a great one-two with Insigne after controlling a Jorginho pass before having his effort saved again by the ‘keeper. Played in Piotr Zielinski for his goal with a nice ball over the top.

Lorenzo Insigne – 8

Showed off his good footwork and picked out Callejon at the back post with a lovely chipped pass, but the Spaniard couldn’t finish the chance. Scored after being played through with a perfectly weighted pass by Jorginho, but had to wait for VAR to confirm it.

Substitutes:

Christian Maggio – 6

Replaced Mario Rui and got involved with his defensive duties, added nothing going forward.

Piotr Zielinski – 7

Fired through Donnarumma’s legs to make it 2-0 with practically his first touch of the game.

Marko Rog – N/A

Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7

Denied Callejon at his near post, could do little about Insigne’s goal before thwarting every other Napoli player until Zielinski beat him to make it 2-0.

Mateo Musacchio – 6

Was tidy on the ball and defended stoutly enough.

Leonardo Bonucci – 6

His Milan form is improving, he is beginning to form a good partnership with Alessio Romagnoli.

Alessio Romagnoli – 7

Kept Callejon quiet and defended strongly, strode forward on occasion too. Scored an absolute belter of a left-footed volley.

Fabio Borini – 5

Chopped down Mario Rui to earn himself a yellow card in the first five minutes and worked his socks off running up and down the wing.

Franck Kessie – 6

Charged around like a bull in a china shop, tried to shoot whenever the opportunity arose.

Riccardo Montolivo – 5

Sat in front of the defence and tried to get on the ball and dictate the play, but was just too slow and clumsy.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

Was chasing Napoli shadows in the first half, but grew into the game in the second when he took on more responsibility with the ball.

Giacomo Bonaventura – 5

Was asked to play as a wing-back and a wing-back he is not.

Suso – 6

Milan’s only attacking threat in the first half and had a couple of efforts on goal before going off injured at the break.

Nikola Kalinic – 5

Cut a lone figure up top in the first half before being joined by Andre Silva in the second.

Substitutes:

Andre Silva – 5

Came on to add more fire-power but never received any decent passes.

Ignazio Abate– N/A

Lucas Biglia – 3

Came on in the closing minutes, his contribution was to get caught in possession and then balloon a last-gasp free kick into the stands.

