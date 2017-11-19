Pastore: ‘Italy more likely’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Pastore says Serie A will ‘probably’ be his next destination if he is to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with the likes of Inter and Spanish side Sevilla of late as he continues to struggle for regular game time with the Ligue 1 club.

The 28-year-old did play and score for Unai Emery’s team last night as they swept aside Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes 4-1, something he hopes will continue to be the case.

“I think it’s normal that I player wants to play all the time, but it’s the Coach’s decision,” Pastore commented.

“If I can play as I did today then I’ll be fine.

“I also need to try not to have any more injuries.”

The Argentine added that securing a place in his country’s World Cup squad next summer is his main priority.

“I want to go to the World Cup, but if the national team boss sees I am not playing it will be difficult for him to pick me.

“But I am not thinking about a transfer, I want to give my best for this club.”

Pastore was asked about reported interest in his signature from Sevilla, but responded in interesting fashion.

“Sevilla’s interest? It’s more probable that I’ll go to Italy.”

Pastore, who has previously played in Serie A for Palermo, was linked with a move to Inter during the summer but a deal did not materialise.

