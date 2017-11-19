Miha warns of Chievo danger

Sinisa Mihajlovic challenges Torino to show the same attitude against Chievo as they did towards Inter.

The Granata impressed in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro prior to the international break and today face a home match with Rolando Maran’s team.

However, in spite of it being an easier match on paper, Mihajlovic is aware of the pitfalls his players could face this afternoon.

“This match is more important and more complicated than the Inter game,” the Serbian Coach said at his pre-match Press conference.

“The secret is to show the same attitude on the pitch, the same respect and the same concentration.

“If we think we are stronger we won’t do anything good. Chievo are a physical team who make you play badly.

“They are dangerous, they shut out Napoli and they are only a point behind us.”

Mihajlovic was asked about the recent form of star forward Andrea Belotti, who has struggled since returning from injury.

“His physical structure doesn’t allow him to get back in form immediately after a period out.

“But he is training a lot and the only way for him to get back in form is by playing.”

