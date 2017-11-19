De Zerbi: ‘Make it happen’

By Football Italia staff

Benevento Coach Roberto De Zerbi says it is up to his players to ‘make it happen’ if they are to turn their fortunes around.

Le Streghe have endured a torrid time in their first ever Serie A campaign, losing all 12 of their matches in the top-flight so far.

However, they showed spirit under their new boss a fortnight ago, taking a shock lead at champions Juventus before eventually losing 2-1.

“Getting a result would give the players conviction,” former Palermo Coach De Zerbi said looking ahead to today’s match with Sassuolo. “You might then see a different team.

“But before getting a result we have to make it happen, we need to take that step.”

In Sassuolo, Benevento are facing one of the teams directly above them, with De Zerbi urging his players to follow the example of Crotone last season.

“It’s a match against a strong team, but Benevento can play well.

“We need to stay close to the team and convince them they can compete.

“We know what Crotone did last year and other teams who have done what we want to do.”

