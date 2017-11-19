Bucchi: ‘A delicate period’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi admits his Sassuolo side find themselves in ‘a delicate period’ as they prepare to face Benevento.

The 40-year-old has encountered a difficult time since succeeding Eusebio Di Francesco over the summer, guiding the Neroverdi to just two wins and eight points from 12 games so far this season.

“We find ourselves in a delicate period and we need to improve from every point of view,” Bucchi said ahead of the meeting with Serie A’s bottom club.

“During the international break we looked to get that consistency as a team that unfortunately we are still lacking.

“When we act too much as individuals [rather than as a team], we encounter problems.

“We need to grow.”

