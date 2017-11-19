Linetty: ‘Win at any cost’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria’s Karol Linetty says his side will be out to beat Juventus ‘at any cost’ this afternoon.

The Blucerchiati have been in fine form so far this season, with Marco Giampaolo’s team having taken an impressive 23 points from their opening 11 games of the campaign.

Despite Samp’s excellent form, the Polish midfielder has revealed that his team are always working on how to improve.

“We are studying in order to become a great team,” Linetty said during an interview with Tuttosport.

“It is in our DNA to play to win regardless of the opposition.

“The match with Juve? We will look for the win at any cost.

“We are playing in front of our own fans with whom we have a special rapport. They know how to fire us up.

“Juve are very strong but if we go out onto the pitch convinced about our chances, with a bit of luck we can achieve our aim.”

