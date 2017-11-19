Viola fan Semplici eyes victory

SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici admits he is a Fiorentina fan but is eyeing an ‘important’ victory over his boyhood heroes.

The Biancazzurri Coach supported the Viola as a boy and today faces the Florence side for the first time as a tactician.

“It’s a very important game for us,” Semplici, whose newly promoted team have taken four points from their last two Serie A matches, told his pre-match Press conference.

“Fiorentina have great qualities and a lot of desire to get points.

“It will be a key match for us to understand where we are on our journey.”

The 50-year-old admitted that today’s clash in Ferrara will not just be ‘any other game’ for him personally.

“For me it won’t just be any other game. As a boy I supported the Viola and my idol was Antognini.

“I am a Fiorentina fan, it’s true, but I will look to beat them with my players and my people.”

Semplici is pleased to finally have his midfielders available, adding that his team have been working on a new formation during the international break.

“We will finally have all our midfielders available, with the option to vary our tactics.

“We used the break to work on our new shape.”

