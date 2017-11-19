Maran: ‘No Toro weaknesses’

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran believes his Chievo team are facing a Torino side ‘without any weaknesses.’

The Flying Donkeys are currently 11th in the Serie A table, having battled to a goalless from draw with Napoli in their last match before the international break.

“Over these two weeks, we have worked and prepared as well as we can for this match against a great team,” Maran said at his pre-match Press conference.

“Torino are a complete side, I don’t see any weaknesses.”

Despite his high opinion of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team, the Chievo boss believes his players have the ability to trouble anyone on their day.

“It will be tough, but we have the knowledge of how to give ourselves the best chance - as we did against Napoli.

“On that occasion, I saw a solid performance from the boys. When we do things well, we can give anyone problems.

“We work in order to always be like that.”

