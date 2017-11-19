Gravina: ‘Tavecchio has to go’

By Football Italia staff

Lega Pro President Gabriele Gravina says under-pressure FIGC boss Carlo Tavecchio ‘has to resign.’

Tavecchio’s position as head of Italian football’s governing body appears untenable following Italy’s failure to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia– the first time in 60 years the Azzurri have not managed to do so.

Head coach Giampiero Ventura bore the brunt of the criticism following failure to defeat Swedenover two legs, but since his sacking the calls for Tavecchio to follow have increased.

“I’m sorry, even if he isn’t the most responsible for what happened, but Italian football needs a change,” Gravina remarked.

“We all need to take responsibility.”

The Lega Pro chief added that, although it is nothing personal, a huge majority of officials within his organisation share his opinion.

“Over these last few days, the Lega Pro officials I have spoken to want his resignation.

“And, speaking honestly, the overwhelming majority of the society wants that to happen.

“As a human being I have deep respect for him. Out of loyalty, I told him last night what our position is.”

Tavecchio yesterday refused to accept any responsibility for Italy's World Cup elimination, insisting all the blame be placed on Ventura.

