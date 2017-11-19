Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, including Sampdoria-Juventus, SPAL-Fiorentina and Inter-Atalanta.

We begin at 11.30 GMT with Crotone-Genoa, a relegation dogfight with the debut of new Grifone Coach Davide Ballardini.

At 14.00 GMT, Juventus aim to become the first side this season to take points off Sampdoria at Marassi and keep up the pace with leaders Napoli.

Fiorentina need to get back on track with a tricky trip to SPAL, while Udinese host Cagliari, it's a desperate Benevento-Sassuolo and Torino try to build some momentum against Chievo.

At 19.45 GMT, it’s all eyes on San Siro, where unbeaten Inter welcome surprise outfit Atalanta in a head-to-head of Argentina international strikers Mauro Icardi and Papu Gomez.

