Report: Tavecchio will resign

By Football Italia staff

Beleaguered FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio is expected to hand in his resignation tomorrow, sparking new elections in 2018.

Tavecchio has so far refused to quit after Italy crashed out of the 2018 World Cup play-offs to Sweden, their first failure to reach this tournament since 1958.

He sacked Coach Giampiero Ventura and tried to pin the blame solely on the tactician, but there have been growing calls for him to step down too.

According to La Repubblica, Tavecchio is ready to bow to public pressure and will hand in his resignation at tomorrow’s Federal Council meeting.

This would mean new elections for President of the Italian Football Federation in 2018.

Tavecchio lost the support of the Lega Serie C and the Players Association, while Max Allegri threatened to leave the Italian Coaches’ Association in protest if they did not urge Tavecchio to go.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!