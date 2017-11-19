Skomina ref for Napoli-Shakhtar

Damir Skomina of Slovenia will be the referee for Napoli’s Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday at 19.45 GMT.

This is a must-win game for the Partenopei, as otherwise they are out of the running for a place in the Round of 16.

Skomina is no stranger to Napoli, as he already officiated their 2-1 victory against Manchester City in 2011-12 and the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season.

More recently, he was the referee in charge for the 2-0 second leg Champions League play-off victory over Nice in August.

