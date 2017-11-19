Line-ups: Sampdoria-Juventus

Juventus make massive changes as they visit a Sampdoria side with a perfect Serie A home record this season.

The fall-out from Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden is reverberating around the country and affects clubs too, as Max Allegri decided to rest Gigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli so they could recover from that heartbreak.

It was worse for them, as the two veterans are retiring from international duty and were hoping to hang up their Azzurri jerseys in Russia.

Instead, Wojciech Szczesny and Daniele Rugani step in, while Federico Bernardeschi gives Paulo Dybala a breather ahead of the Champions League showdown with Barcelona.

Juan Cuadrado has a muscular issue, but is still passed fit to start with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

A victory is needed to secure second place and keep up the pace with leaders Napoli, who beat Milan 2-1 last night.

It’s no easy feat, as Sampdoria have a perfect home record this season with five wins out of five, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three, though their meeting with Roma was postponed due to flooding.

Duvan Zapata has shaken off a knock and partners ex-Juventus forward Fabio Quagliarella, with Gaston Ramirez in support.

Lucas Torreira has already caught the eye of several top clubs, including the Bianconeri, and will be eager to impress.

The Blucerchiati managed just one point from their last eight meetings with Juventus, home and away, since a 3-2 victory here in May 2013.

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Strinic; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata

Juventus: Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic; Higuain

Ref: Guida

