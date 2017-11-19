Ballardini cure revives Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Genoa made the ideal debut under new Coach Davide Ballardini, snatching a surprise 1-0 win away to Crotone thanks to Luca Rigoni.

The tactician took over from Ivan Juric after three straight defeats and immediately turned things around.

Rigoni got the only goal of the game at the Stadio Scida, taking advantage of lax defending to sneak up at the back post and nod in Diego Laxalt’s cross.

The visitors had the best chances to extend their lead and Mattia Perin never really felt in danger.

