Higuain: 'Wary of Sampdoria start'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain warned Juventus “must be wary” of the strong start Sampdoria tend to have on home turf.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“It’s a difficult match and we must be wary of their strong start,” Pipita told Mediaset Premium.

“Samp won every game at home this season and it won’t be easy for us. We must ensure that we are up to the task, as these could be three fundamental points for the Scudetto.

“I always try to help the team and it doesn’t matter who scores, as long as Juventus get the points.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!