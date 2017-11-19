Ramirez: 'Interrupt Juventus rhythm'

Gaston Ramirez noted Sampdoria will try to ensure Juventus “don’t get into a rhythm” at Marassi this afternoon.

“It’s a tough game, we know that, but still hope to put in a great performance and we’ll see what Juve come up with,” the Blucerchiati creative midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ll try to play our game and ensure Juventus don’t get into a rhythm. We need everyone to give their best and play as a team.”

Juve have transformed their squad ahead of the Champions League showdown with Barcelona, resting Gigi Buffon, Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli, Alex Sandro and Claudio Marchisio.

“When a player like Dybala is on the bench, that’s better for us.”

