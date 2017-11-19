Gaston Ramirez noted Sampdoria will try to ensure Juventus “don’t get into a rhythm” at Marassi this afternoon.
It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.
“It’s a tough game, we know that, but still hope to put in a great performance and we’ll see what Juve come up with,” the Blucerchiati creative midfielder told Mediaset Premium.
“We’ll try to play our game and ensure Juventus don’t get into a rhythm. We need everyone to give their best and play as a team.”
Juve have transformed their squad ahead of the Champions League showdown with Barcelona, resting Gigi Buffon, Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli, Alex Sandro and Claudio Marchisio.
“When a player like Dybala is on the bench, that’s better for us.”