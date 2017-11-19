Nicola: ‘Genoa punished us’

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola says Crotone were punished for giving away too many goalscoring chances in their 1-0 defeat to Genoa.

An 11th minute strike by Luca Rigoni ensured Davide Ballardini got off to a winning start in his third stint as Griffone boss, handing the Pitagorici their first loss in three games.

“On paper, Genoa came here as direct rivals to us given the table,” Nicola commented in the aftermath of the match.

“However, they have strong players and they came here to play with a lot of humility.

“They attacked us and we did not play our usual game.

“We gave up three or four good chances in the first half-hour of play. On one of those occasions, they punished us.”

Defeat leaves Crotone 15th in the table, with a trip to Juventus their next Serie A assignment.

