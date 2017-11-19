Zapata: ‘We took our chances’

By Football Italia staff

Duvan Zapata is delighted with Sampdoria’s 3-2 win over Juventus, saying the Blucerchiati ‘took their chances.’

Marco Giampaolo’s team claimed a famous victory over the Serie A champions at Marassi this afternoon, a result that would have been far more convincing were it not for two late Juve consolation goals.

“We have given great happiness to our fans,” Colombian forward Zapata told Mediaset after scoring his side’s opener early in the second half.

“It was a great game and important to win. In the first half it was 50-50, then in the second half we took our chances.

“It is important to win and to dream, we wanted the victory and now we move on to think about the next game.”

Zapata, on loan at Samp from Napoli for the season, was asked whether he had received any messages of goodwill from his parent club following his goal.

“Yesterday they won which I am pleased about. We only think about ourselves and that’s how we want to carry on.”

