Allegri: 'Juve slapped in the face'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri told off Juventus for being “hasty and losing our cool” in the 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria. “This was an unexpected slap in the face.”

The Blucerchiati were 3-0 up, but a Gonzalo Higuain penalty and Paulo Dybala solo effort set up a tense finale in stoppages.

“All I can say is that it was a good first half and we made some mistakes in our finishing and choices in the final third,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

“The first Sampdoria shot turned into a goal thanks to a scuffed clearance. We needed patience after going 1-0 down and not to lose our sharpness, as there were 40 minutes to go, plenty of time to turn it around.

“From a possible equaliser, we went to 2-0, that is football for you. That can happen too, but we cannot leave ourselves open to the counter and lose our cool like that. It’s disappointing.

“This was one of our best first half performances of the season, but we didn’t score a goal to show for it. Even when going behind, we had the chances and should’ve been less hasty.

“We’ve got to sort ourselves out, as we are conceding too many goals at the moment, especially away from home. Our only away clean sheet was against Milan.

“This was an unexpected slap that really made us lose our cool. We should’ve been patient, even if things weren’t going our way. It’s a long game, you have to stay calm.”

This defeat came with Gigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala rested, although La Joya did get a late consolation goal.

“He has to improve along with everyone. When you lose, the best thing is to stay quiet.”

Allegri had harsh words for one of his most experienced players, Sami Khedira.

“If Khedira hadn’t stood there with his hand up appealing for offside, we wouldn’t have conceded the third goal. It was a bit like against Atalanta, as when we slow down the tempo, we run hugs risks. We’ve got to patch things up.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!