Bucchi: ‘A tight, united group’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi praised his ‘tight, united’ group of Sassuolo players after they claimed a dramatic win at Benevento.

Playing against 10 men, the Neroverdi missed an injury time penalty to go 2-1 up against Serie A’s bottom club, only for Federico Peluso to head an even later winner from a corner.

“We did everything,” a relieved Bucchi said after this side’s third win of the season. “We created a lot but made just as many mistakes.

“We deservedly went ahead, then we committed a serious error and at this level you pay for that.

“Benevento created the ingredients for us to win it, playing 11 against 10 gave us some freedom.”

Peluso’s late winner sparked wild celebrations among the Sassuolo players, with Bucchi himself running down the touchline to join in.

“The big celebrations are a sign of a tight and united group, who showed a great attitude at a great moment of difficulty.”

