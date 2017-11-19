Giampaolo: 'Icing on Samp cake'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo tried to calm the talk of Champions League football after Sampdoria swept Juventus aside 3-2. “This result is the icing on the cake.”

The Blucerchiati maintained their perfect home record with a sixth consecutive victory at Marassi and had been 3-0 up through Duvan Zapata, Lucas Torreira and Gianmarco Ferrari.

“We have to ignore everything that is around us and focus only on our daily work,” Giampaolo told Sky Sport Italia.

“So far we have been extraordinary this season and today’s result was the icing on the cake. We will enjoy the moment without going overboard.

“We were organised in the first half, allowing Juve relatively little, while after the break we had moments of good football. At the end of the day, it would’ve been a terrible error to throw this away.”

Gonzalo Higuain’s penalty and a last-gasp Paulo Dybala solo effort brought the result back to 3-2, but it wasn’t enough to turn the situation around.

“We will analyse those goals and other situations, but I’d be cruel to complain after this victory. We all want to improve, not find guilty parties.”

Giampaolo was in advanced negotiations to take over the Juventus bench in 2009, but his career never hit those same heights again.

“I’ve been through ups and downs, there are many more ahead of me too. I am mature enough to focus only on the present. I want to enjoy myself and am fortunate to train a group of lads who allow me to do that.”

