Pioli praise for Viola ‘grit’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli praises Fiorentina for showing ‘grit’ to earn a draw at SPAL, although he admits there is room for improvement.

La Viola were on course for a third successive Serie A defeat after falling behind to Alberto Paloschi’s goal just before half time, but Federico Chiesa’s goal 10 minutes from time secured a point.

“We wanted to win, we tried but it wasn’t enough,” a disappointed Pioli commented post-match in Ferrara.

“It was a good first half. SPAL created very few problems for us but scored from a dead ball.

“It’s a shame we didn’t win it, but we managed to recover through grit and determination.”

The former Lazio and Inter Coach added that in order to start regularly winning matches, his side need to offer more.

“To win, however, you need to do something more. We need to be precise and work in order to become more of a team.

“In terms of character, we showed a lot. It isn’t easy to react to two consecutive defeats.

“On a technical level, however, we can improve. Our process of development has begun, though.”

Pioli was asked to give his assessment of the start of his Fiorentina tenure, with the Viola ninth after 13 matches of the season.

“It’s still early to talk about that. I will give my evaluations at the end of the season, just as the club will.”

