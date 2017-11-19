De Zerbi: ‘It’s our fault’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto De Zerbi says Benevento’s late 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo, which denied them their first point of the season, was ‘our fault.’

It appeared as if Le Streghe would finally end their losing start to life in Serie A, particularly after Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi missed a 92nd minute penalty to claim all three points.

However, Federico Peluso headed home a corner even later in the day to break Benevento hearts and consign them to a 13th consecutive loss.

“The situation is complicated, as it was when I arrived,” De Zerbi admitted post-match.

“We put in a good effort, the attitude is there. We need to go again from this with effort.”

Despite his side’s best efforts to hold on for a draw with 10 men after Gaetano Letizia’s red card, the Coach believes his side were masters of their own undoing.

“To lose points again at the end is our fault. In these instances the ball must be cleared.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!