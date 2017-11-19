NEWS
Sunday November 19 2017
Mihajlovic stands by Belotti
By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic defended Andrea Belotti after seeing his penalty saved in Torino’s 1-1 draw with Chievo.

Il Gallo still does not look like his usual self following a month-long injury lay-off and his spot-kick was parried by Stefano Sorrentino.

“I feel sorry and angry, matches like these should be won,” the Coach told Radio Rai. 

“These are dirty and difficult matches, but if you work hard you should  bring home the result. We must be more effective in front of the goal, as we had a lot of clear opportunities, but if you don’t score, the team loses heart and everything becomes harder.

“Belotti is our first choice penalty taker, it doesn’t change anything. He should stay calm, because he looks to score with too much enthusiasm. If he stays calm, it will come.

“We were hoping he could do it so that he could start scoring again, but Sorrentino made a good save. It was a pity.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies