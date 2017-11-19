Mihajlovic stands by Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic defended Andrea Belotti after seeing his penalty saved in Torino’s 1-1 draw with Chievo.

Il Gallo still does not look like his usual self following a month-long injury lay-off and his spot-kick was parried by Stefano Sorrentino.

“I feel sorry and angry, matches like these should be won,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“These are dirty and difficult matches, but if you work hard you should bring home the result. We must be more effective in front of the goal, as we had a lot of clear opportunities, but if you don’t score, the team loses heart and everything becomes harder.

“Belotti is our first choice penalty taker, it doesn’t change anything. He should stay calm, because he looks to score with too much enthusiasm. If he stays calm, it will come.

“We were hoping he could do it so that he could start scoring again, but Sorrentino made a good save. It was a pity.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!