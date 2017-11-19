Papu Gomez: 'Inter just the start'

By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez sees Inter as only the beginning for “an important run of fixtures that will have a big say” in Atalanta’s season.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT

“This is the first match in an important run of fixtures that will have a big say on the future of our campaign in Serie A and Europe,” he told Inter TV.

“The Europa League is an objective for our season, as we are a point away from qualifying for the next round, but must focus on Serie A now. We are a bit behind the qualifying spots for Europe and want to get in there next season too.

“It was sad to see Italy go out of the World Cup, as although I am Argentinean, I’ve been living in Italy for many years. It’s also sad for all fans of football to miss Italy in the tournament.”

