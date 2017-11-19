Icardi: 'The 7-1 win an anomaly'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi warns Inter can’t underestimate Atalanta, as last season’s 7-1 result was “an anomaly, as proved by the fact they finished fourth.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“We have to win every game and are coming off a draw against Torino that we were not happy with. We must do better tonight, certainly,” Icardi told Mediaset Premium.

While Papu Gomez played for Argentina, Icardi pulled out of international duty with a knee injury.

“I had a knock to the knee, I felt it against Torino, but I trained carefully this week. The swelling went down, it’s not as bad as it was, but there is something still there.”

As Juventus lost 3-2 to Sampdoria today, a win would see Inter recapture second place in Serie A.

“I am someone who likes to play and aim for the top, I don’t settle easily and I want us all to go to the top.”

Last year, Icardi bagged a hat-trick in an extraordinary 7-1 victory over Atalanta.

“Atalanta are a very physical side with a lot of quality too. We can’t rely on last season’s 7-1 result, as that was an anomaly. It’s proved by the fact Atalanta had a great campaign and finished fourth.”

