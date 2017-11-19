Line-ups: Inter-Atalanta

Inter make one change and can recapture second place, but Papu Gomez and Atalanta are fired up against his Argentina teammate Mauro Icardi.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT

With Juventus beaten 3-2 at Sampdoria this afternoon and Napoli seeing off Milan 2-1 last night, a win here would leapfrog the Nerazzurri back into second place.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are still unbeaten this season, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino before the break for international duty.

Atalanta had the same result against SPAL and go to San Siro without Mattia Caldara, Leonardo Spinazzola or suspended Remo Freuler.

Josip Ilicic isn’t fully fit either, but he shakes off a knock to start with Jasmin Kurtic, making Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez into a Dries Mertens style centre-forward.

Icardi skipped international duty with Argentina last week due to a knee problem, but is back in business this evening with Antonio Candreva, Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic in support.

Spalletti is taking full advantage of the fact Inter aren’t in Europe this season by eschewing squad rotation entirely and was expected to field the same starting XI for the sixth game in a row.

Instead, he has made one change with Davide Santon replacing Yuto Nagatomo at left-back.

Last season, Inter ran out 7-1 winners in this fixture, which was Atalanta’s third consecutive defeat here. The visitors won 2-1 in 2014, 4-3 in 2013 and the last stalemate was in March 2012.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Cristante, Castagne; Ilicic, Kurtic; Gomez

