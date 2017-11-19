Pastore agent calls on Inter

By Football Italia staff

Javier Pastore’s agent urged Inter to “sniff out a deal” and bring the Paris Saint-Germain creative midfielder to San Siro in January.

The Argentina international confessed he was more likely to join a Serie A club than Sevilla and his representative confirmed it.

“I have been impressed with Inter so far this season and Walter Sabatini is the best in his role, while Piero Ausilio is also excellent,” agent Marcelo Simonian told FCInterNews.it.

“Luciano Spalletti is a great Coach, the best in Italy. Bringing in Pastore would be an historic opportunity for the Nerazzurri to get back to their winning ways of the recent past.

“We’ll see if their Chinese owners can sniff out a deal and make the most of having those two phenomenal Inter directors on their books.”

