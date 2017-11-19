Ausilio opens Inter to Pastore

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio wouldn’t rule out a January swoop for Javier Pastore and revealed why Geoffrey Kondogbia joined Valencia.

The Nerazzurri host Atalanta in Serie A this evening, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s an important game, a team that is playing consistently with a clear project that started with Mr Spalletti a few months ago and is going well. We look after the details and the big things take care of themselves,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

PSG midfielder Pastore said he was more likely to move to Italy than Spain, while his agent Marcelo Simonian also urged Inter to make an offer in January.

“I read everything, but Simonian is a friend and we haven’t spoken,” replied Ausilio.

“We are Inter, it is our duty and our job to keep an eye on everything that is out there. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll do something on the market, as I don’t like the January window, as it’s only worth taking action if you can genuinely increase the quality of the squad.

“These lads, like Davide Santon, Joao Mario and Marcelo Brozovic, are working hard and show patience until their chance arrives. Santon got his chance tonight, the others will too.”

Meanwhile, Kondogbia is on loan at Valencia and found the target again this evening.

“We made some choices, along with the player. Kondogbia expressed this desire to above all change league, as he’d already done well in La Liga with Sevilla and evidently thought their style of football was more suited to his characteristics.

“He is only on loan, he’s still our player and we’ll see what happens, but we wish him well.”

Ausilio wanted to give credit to defender Joao Miranda after returning from international duty.

“The autumn tends to be difficult for a South American player, as there are a lot of journeys for international duty and many qualifiers. Milan Skriniar has improved a great deal, but it might not just be down to his own talent, but also learning from and working alongside a reliable figure such as Miranda.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!