Ferrero: 'Beat Ferrari with Fiat 500'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero assured “nobody will leave in January” and said they “beat a Ferrari with a Fiat 500” after defeating Juventus.

The Blucerchiati have won all six of their home games in Serie A this season and swept the Bianconeri aside 3-2 this afternoon.

“I was sat there with my Fiat 500 and started honking the car horn with a Ferrari in front of me, but they got out of the way and I overtook them,” Ferrero told reporters in the mixed zone.

“Mr Buffon said that other teams tend to get out the way of Juventus, well today he and his Juventus got out of our way.”

The movie producer was asked how far this Sampdoria can really go?

“I told the lads to fly low and avoid getting hit. We need to focus on Bologna next. I’m glad we have helped to make Serie A more balanced this season.

“The fans are enjoying themselves, but people always say I just sell players and the truth is I invested a lot on the transfer market too.”

Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet have a lot of offers from big clubs going into the January transfer window.

“This is a great Samp and nobody will leave in January. I gave Marco Giampaolo the cloth and he stitched a beautiful outfit. We did it half each.”

