Cannavaro: 'Italy start from scratch'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro believes Italy’s World Cup failure was “10 years in the making and we’ve got to start from scratch” after sacking Giampiero Ventura.

Cannavaro lifted the trophy in 2006, but fast forward to 2018 and the Azzurri aren’t even participating for the first time in 60 years.

“There are no explanations, nor blame to be apportioned,” Cannavaro told Sky Sport Italia and TMW Radio.

“We must begin again with new rules, perhaps reducing the number of sides in Serie A from 20 to 18, creating second squads that only have Italians… We could discuss 3,000 options, the important thing is actually doing them.”

Coach Ventura was fired, but FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio is expected to offer his resignation tomorrow.

“I expect everyone on the Federal Commission to offer their resignations. I know them I’ve worked with them, but it is time to take a step back.

“I realise there is bitterness after a disaster like this, but words don’t matter now. Everyone should take a step back, because people expect a strong signal. This is a defeat for everyone.

“It wasn’t just about one game or a tactical issue. I think this is a defeat that was 10 years in the making and we’ve got to start from scratch.”

